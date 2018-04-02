Police searching for 2 men accused of breaking into Walpole home

WALPOLE, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for two men they said broke into a Walpole home.

The incident happened in the area of Centre Lane and Stone Street Sunday morning.

Officials said the two suspects fled on foot. It is unclear if the men stole anything.

Massachusetts State Police K-9 and Air Wing units responded to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

