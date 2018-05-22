MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two men suspected of fraudulently using a credit card to make more than $8,000 worth of purchases in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Detective Daniel Whelan reviewed surveillance video from Best Buy, Staples and GameStop from May 5 after a 55-year-old victim reported the charges. He observed the same two men making purchases at all three locations, police said.

Both suspects are described as being Hispanic males between the ages of 30 and 40.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a blue denim button down shirt, blue jeans, beige hat with a black emblem, and tan shoes with white soles.

The second suspect wore black eye glasses, black coat, blue jeans, black scally cap, thin sideburns, black shoes with white soles and a silver watch on his left hand when he was last seen.

Anyone who recognizes either person is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 and reference Case #18-6609. Anonymous tips can be left at 603-624-4040.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)