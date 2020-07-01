NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are searching for two 18-year-old men wanted for the assault of a victim who sustained serious bodily injury, authorities said.

Officers responding to a local business for a reported assault on May 29 around 8:15 p.m. found a man suffering from serious injuries, according to Nashua police.

Detectives determined that Isaac Colon and Marcus Ndlovu were responsible for the attack, police added.

Arrest warrants have been completed, charging both men with second-degree assault, a Class B felony.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Nashua police at 603-594-3500 or submit an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Line at 603-589-1655.

The public is urged not to approach Colon or Ndlovu.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)