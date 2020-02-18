Police searching for 2 men after victim beaten with gun outside NH home

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are searching for two armed men who brutally beat a victim in a violent attack outside of a home in Hooksett early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported assault in the area of 30 Julia Drive around 4:45 a.m. spoke with a 31-year-old man who said he was confronted by two men, one of whom was carrying a long gun, according to the Hooksett Police Department.

The victim told police that the men struck him with the gun before delivering several punches. The suspects then allegedly tried to force the victim into his home but he was able to flee the area.

One suspect is described as black or Hispanic. The second suspect was said to be covering his face. They are believed to be driving a light-colored SUV similar to a Toyota Rav4.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

It’s not yet clear if the attack was random or targeted.

Police plan to up patrols in the area as they investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hooksett police at 603-624-1560.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)