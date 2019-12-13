PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for two men caught on surveillance camera breaking into a home in Pelham, New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a break-in on Long Pond Drive around 2:45 p.m. found the rear slider of the house had been smashed, police said.

They learned that the two suspects dressed in all black had reportedly run into Veteran’s Memorial Park.

K-9 units tracked the suspects through the park, where police say it is believed that they were picked up by a vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information about the crime is asked to call Pelham police at 603-635-2411.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)