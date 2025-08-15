TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for two men who are wanted in connection with an armed carjacking in Tewksbury earlier this month, officials said.

The search comes after the arrest of Joselin Tejada Pimentel, 29, of Roxbury, on charges of armed carjacking, assault with a dangerous weapon, and larceny of a motor vehicle in connection with the Aug. 3 carjacking in the parking lot of the Breakaway Ice Center.

The victim said he was robbed at gunpoint by two males and a female, who were operating a Ford Explorer. The victim’s red Honda CRV was taken, along with a phone and wallet.

A subsequent investigation identified Tejada Pimentel as the registered owner of the Explorer.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Tewksbury Police at 978-640-4385.

