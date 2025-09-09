MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for two men involved in the theft of a Rolex at a Malden jewelry store that happened on Monday.

According to Malden police, around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, one man was asking workers questions while the other grabbed the Rolex watch out of a box and put it in his pocket.

Police say both fled on foot down Eastern Avenue toward Hillside Avenue and may have entered a car later on parked in the area.

Local business owners are being asked to check any security video they have to identify the men possibly involved.

The owner of the store says the robbery was troubling.

“It’s horrible I couldn’t sleep at night. I know its just money, thank God nobody was hurt but it’s gotta stop. We are here just working, trying to make the life, working very hard,” Brunna Peroni said.

Malden police are looking for anyone with information to reach out to them.

