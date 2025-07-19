WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Wayland police are turning to the public for help as they search for two men who assaulted a homeowner and stole his money late Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a call from a homeowner on Joyce Road found the man suffering from facial wounds, according to a statement issued by Wayland Police Chief Ed Burman.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man heard a noise in his back yard and when he went to investigated he found two men wearing dark clothes and face masks who demanded all his money and assaulted him.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call Wayland police at 508-358-4721.

