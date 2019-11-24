Police searching for 2 missing Boston teenagers believed to be together

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help to find two missing 13-year-olds who were last seen on Saturday and are believed to be together.

Elisabeth Sanchez, 13, of Dorchester and Brian Vila, 13, of Brighton, are believed to be together at this time and have been known to frequent the area of Downtown Crossing.

Elisabeth is described as a white-Hispanic female, about five feet tall and 100 pounds with dark brown hair, brown eyes. Brian is described as a Hispanic male , five feet six inches tall and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black Nike zip up sweatshirt, blue jeans and white Nike high-top sneakers.

Anyone with any information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact District D-14 Detectives at 617-343-4256 or District A-7 Detectives at 617-343-4328.

