METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for two missing teenage girls who were last seen in Methuen on Friday.

Altagracia Mauricio-Rodriguez and Justine Justiniano, both 16, were each last seen at their residences in the city around 10 a.m., according to Methuen police.

Mauricio-Rodriguez is described as standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was wearing a pink sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, police said.

Justiniano is described as standing 4 feet, 10 inches, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say she was wearing all gray clothing and glasses.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Methuen police at 978-983-8698.

