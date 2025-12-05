CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police say they are searching for two people pictured holding guns outside a housing complex in the city.

Police said they believe the images were taken Monday morning between 6 and 7 a.m. in the area of the Newtowne Court housing complex.

People who live in the area said they were unsettelled by the threatening images.

“When it’s nice weather outside this place is packed with children and families,” said one woman. “I’d be afraid for my life and the life of my family and my neighbors, yeah, it’s scary.”

Cambridge police were seen patrolling the area Friday night amid the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to call Cambridge police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)