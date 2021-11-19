BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for two people who escaped from the Department of Youth Services facility in Roslindale.

The two young people allegedly escaped from the Judge John J. Connelly Youth Center on Canterbury Street on Wednesday.

State police say they are assisting with the search.

No additional information has been released.

