WINTHROP, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for two robbers in Winthrop.

They said the two men robbed the D&T Market on Shirley Street earlier this week.

One man dressed in black allegedly threatened an employee with a gun while another man in red took money from the cash register and lottery machine.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

