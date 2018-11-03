Police searching for 2 runaway teenagers in Merrimack, NH

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Merrimack are searching for two runaway males in New Hampshire.

Seth Schunemann, 17, and Joey Pastina, also 17, were last seen on Nov. 3 at the Merrimack Premium Outlet Mall about 1 p.m.

The two teenagers were under the care of Easter Seals of Manchester.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 603-424-3774 or call 911.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)