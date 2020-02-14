Police searching for 2 suspects accused of shooting Dedham convenience store clerk

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting a Dedham convenience store clerk during an attempted robbery late Thursday night.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot at the Sunoco gas station on Ames Street around 10:50 p.m. learned that a clerk was shot in the right leg after two masked individuals entered the store and demanded money, according to Dedham police.

Gas station owner Jack Audi told 7NEWS that the incident happened just before they were set to close.

“(The clerk) tried knock the gun out of their hand and he threat them by, I believe, putting the alarm on for the police so they could come,” Audi said, “and the guy walked over there, came back here and shot him in his leg and they ran.”

Audi added that the suspects fled the store without taking anything.

The clerk was transported to a local hospital with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or who may have information is asked to call Dedham police at 781-326-1212.

