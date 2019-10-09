Police searching for 2 suspects following shooting that left 1 injured in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for two suspects seen fleeing the scene of a shooting that left one victim injured in Everett on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to the area of Partridge Terrace and Chelsea Street around 9 p.m. found one person suffering from undisclosed injuries following the shooting, according to Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie.

Ronny Oliveira, who lives nearby, heard the gunshots.

“I thought it was a firework. Then I heard some screaming. Then I saw the police car come, so that’s how I know something bad really happened,” he recalled.

The two suspects involved in the shooting fled before police could take them into custody, leaving residents on edge.

“I’m scared, you know,” Oliveira said. “I’ve never seen anything like this happen around the building. It’s a safe place.”

Officers could be seen searching the area overnight.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Everett police at 617-389-2120.

