SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an assault at the Square One Mall Monday night, according to Saugus police.

Police responded to the mall around 8:30 p.m. after a woman reported she and the three children she was with were assaulted in the mall parking lot. The woman and children had left the mall, returned to their car, and said they discovered two young men who broke in.

Angela Rodriguez, who was with her two sons and grandson, said she confronted the two individuals after they exited the vehicle. She said one of them showed a knife and tried to rob her before punching her 11-year-old son in the stomach.

Police said the two suspects fled on foot toward a bus stop. Rodriguez reported she saw them laughing as they ran away.

Images of the two suspects were released by police. They are described as 18-20-year-old males, wearing all black clothing, black beanie style hats, and black masks.

According to Rodriguez, there were several bystanders in the area.

Rodriguez’s husband said he was stunned witnesses saw it all unfold and didn’t do anything about it.

“I just have to see a mother with children for me to jump in if they’re in danger, I don’t know how people just ignore it,” Evertz Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said none of the children were hurt, but they are afraid that the two men might come to their house.

“I’m okay. My son and my kids, no. This is too much for little boys,” she said.

She hopes the two men do the right thing and turn themselves in.

Saugus Police are investigating the incident.

