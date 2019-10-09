Police searching for 2 suspects in connection with deadly Everett shooting

Police are searching for two suspects who were allegedly seen fleeing the scene of a deadly shooting in Everett on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to the area of Partridge Terrace and Chelsea Street around 9 p.m. found a man in his 20s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, who friends and family members have identified as 25-year-old Robert Hinkley III, was transported to Cambridge Health Alliance Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“He loved his family, he loved his daughter, he loved his life,” Hinkley’s cousin said. “He loved everything you know?”

Ronny Oliveira, who lives nearby, said he heard the gunshots.

“I thought it was a firework. Then I heard some screaming. Then I saw the police car come, so that’s how I know something bad really happened,” he recalled.

The fact that the two suspects managed to flee before police arrived had residents on edge.

Neighboring businesses have turned over surveillance footage of the incident to police.

“I’m scared, you know,” Oliveira said. “I’ve never seen anything like this happen around the building. It’s a safe place.”

Officers could be seen searching the area overnight and into the following day.

Family members said Hinkley’s young daughter is distraught over the news.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Everett police at 617-389-2120.

