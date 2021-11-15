AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down two suspects who are wanted in connection with a robbery and a shooting at a home in Amesbury on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery at home in the area of Mill Street between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. found a middle-aged man suffering from a gunshot wound to the knee, according to the Amesbury Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Portsmouth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects, who police described as white men with shaved heads, reportedly fled the area in a gray Nissan Altima with Massachusetts license plate 8TM845. One of them was said to wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “North Face” written on the front in white print.

“We feel confident they have left the area, but police are searching the area with canines,” police said in a statement. “There is no threat to public safety at this time.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Amesbury police at 978-388-1212.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

