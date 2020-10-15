Police searching for 2 women accused of attacking Trump supporter in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down two women who allegedly attacked a supporter of President Donald Trump in Fall River last week.

Officers responding to a report of an assault and battery in the area of South Main and Hall streets on Oct. 8 spoke with a woman who claimed that she was attacked by two other women for flying Trump flags on her vehicle, according to the Fall River Police Department.

A surveillance image shared by the department showed the suspects fleeing the scene in a gray Nissan Altima.

Anyone who witnessed the alleged attack is urged to contact Fall River detective Luis Vertentes at 508-324-2796. Anonymous tips can be phoned in at 508-672-8477.

An investigation remains ongoing.

