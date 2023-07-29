WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting in Waltham earlier this year, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Josh Pierre, of Waltham, is wanted on a murder charge in connection with the May 22 shooting on Lyman Street that claimed the life of Shelson Jules.

Pierre is described as a Black man, standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall with black hair, brown eyes, and weighing about 150 pounds.

He was last seen in a silver 2016 Honda Accord. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office at 781-897-6609 or Waltham Police Detectives at 781-314-3550.

