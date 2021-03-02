Police searching for 3 men wanted in ‘viscous attack’ on beloved pizza shop owner

(WHDH) — Police are searching for three 19-year-old men who are wanted in connection with a “viscous attack” that recently left a beloved pizza shop owner injured.

Arrest warrants have been issued for brothers Justin and Kevin Cassidy, along with Justin Croson, for the alleged robbery and assault of 56-year-old Ying Ngov, the owner of Mama Venezia’s Pizzeria in Norristown, Pennsylvania, police said in a news release.

On Feb. 19, the suspects took items from the pizzeria without paying and then attacked and beat Ngov when she tried to recover the stolen property, police said.

Police credited a number of good Samaritans who witnessed the incident for stepping in and stopping the assault.

Ying is still suffering from back pain a facial swelling, her husband told KYW-TV.

A longtime customer of the pizzeria told the news outlet that Ying was the “sweetest lady” who always asked how her day was.

The Cassidy brothers are wanted on charges including robbery and assault, while Croson is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call Norristown police at 610-270-1476.

