BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for three men who vandalized a 7Eleven in Boston.

The incident happened on Dartmouth Street Tuesday night.

Investigators said the suspects broke the glass on the front door after the clerk kicked them out for acting up.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)