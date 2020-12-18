Police searching for 3 suspects accused of robbing Dorchester liquor store at gunpoint

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for three suspects accused of robbing a Dorchester liquor store at gunpoint Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at Avenue Liquors on Savin Hill Avenue around 7:45 p.m. spoke with employees who said three unknown suspects entered the store and pointed a firearm at a clerk, according to Boston police.

The victim reportedly added that a shorter individual that he recognized from the neighborhood followed him behind the register and took all the money out of it.

That incident was captured by surveillance video.

The suspects fled the scene in a sedan, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)