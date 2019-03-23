Police searching for 3 suspects after armed robbery at jewelry store in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for three suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday.

Police responding to Jared Jewelers at 1571 S Willow St. about 8:21 p.m. were told three armed suspects entered the store, stole merchandise, and fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 603-668-8711 and reference case #19-4020. You may also contact the Crimeline with a tip at 624-4040.

