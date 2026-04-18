ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help as they search for three people in connection with a shots fired incident in Rockland on Saturday.

At 12:15 a.m. three people got out of a vehicle and fired multiple gunshots into a home in the area of Crescent and Charles streets.

Residents are asked to check their home surveillance videos for suspicious activity or vehicles in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockland police at 781-871-3890.

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