MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Machester Police are searching for three suspects in connection with a reported armed robbery that took place Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the intersection of Wilson and Cedar Streets around 3 p.m., where the victim told police he had contacted an individual through a social media marketplace to buy

an iPhone.

The victim said he and the seller arranged to meet at 420 Cedar Street, but when the victim arrived, he told police three individuals approached him from different directions and assaulted and robbed him.

The victim eventually escaped the robbers and drove away, he said.

Police say the three suspects are all described as teenage males between the ages of 15 and 19, one tall with a thin build and the other two short with thin builds. They were all wearing hooded black jackets, black pants, and black face masks.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at (603) 668-8711 or the anonymous Manchester Crimeline at (603) 624-4040.

