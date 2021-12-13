EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for three suspects in connection with a stabbing at a hotel in Exeter, New Hampshire, early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a “targeted” robbery at the Exeter Inn on Front Street around 3 a.m. found a hotel guest suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to his leg, according to the Exeter Police Department.

Emergency crews placed a tourniquet on the victim and he was taken to Exeter Hospital for additional treatment.

A female and two males fled the victim’s room following the alleged incident, police said. It’s believed that one of the suspects knew the victim.

“This appears to be an isolated incident with a victim who wasn’t chosen at random. It was a targeted event and we do not believe there is a threat to the public,” Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact police at 603-431-1199.

