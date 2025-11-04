WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police said they have custody of a car they were searching Monday afternoon, confirming it is the same make, model, and color used by a 30-year-old woman who was reported missing out of Worcester this weekend.

Joanna Brown was last seen around 9 a.m. on October 31 leaving Bean Counter Bakery Cafe where she works, and police said she has not been heard from since.

In a post on social media, the bakery wrote in part, “Joanna is an employee and valuable member of our team at Bean Counter Bakery on Grove Street (and prior to that on Rt. 9 in Shrewsbury). She has been greeting our customers with her smile for 8 years! She has never just not shown up for her shift until Saturday November 1st.”

Sky 7 HD flew over the Green Hill Towers apartment complex on Mount Vernon Street Monday night, where police were investigating the SUV inside a white tent before towing it away.

The Medical Examiner was also called to the scene.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call Worcester police at 508-799-8606.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

