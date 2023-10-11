HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are turning to the public for help as they work to track down a third man wanted in connection with a shooting in Holyoke last week that left a pregnant woman hospitalized and her infant dead, officials said.

Kermith Alvarez, 28, of Holyoke, is being sought on a murder charge in connection with the Oct. 4 shooting on Sargent Street, according to a statement issued by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

If you have any information about Alvarez, you are asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at (413) 505-5993 or the Massachusetts State Police: Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).Police say he should be considered armed and Dangerous.   

Johnluis Sanchez, 30, of Holyoke, has been ordered held without the right to bail on a murder charge for his suspected involvement in the shooting. Alejandro Ramos, 22, of Holyoke, was also arraigned on a murder charge and is being held without the right to bail.

Prosecutors say it appears the three men were in a fight when the shooting occurred.

