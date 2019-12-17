Police searching for 4 kidnapping suspects who snatched girl away from mother, forced her into vehicle

NEW YORK (WHDH) - Police in New York City are searching for four kidnapping suspects who snatched a 16-year-old girl away from her mother and forced her into their vehicle before driving off on Monday night.

Karol Sanchez was walking along Eagle Avenue in the Bronx around 11:20 p.m. when four men got out of a four-door beige sedan and approached the victim and her mother, according to New York Police Chief of Department Terence Monahan.

The brazen act, which was caught on surveillance video, showed Sanchez being yanked away from her mother and taken against her will.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 1-800-577-TIPS

🚨Help us find 16-year-old Karol Sanchez.🚨 Karol was abducted last night at 11:20pm in front of 745 Eagle Avenue, #Bronx, by 4 male suspects who were driving a 4-door beige sedan. Call 911 if seen or @NYPDTips with any info. Please share this video. pic.twitter.com/ycAX6M2GCl — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) December 17, 2019

