Police searching for 4 suspects after attempted armed robbery in Stoneham

STONEHAM, MA (WHDH) - The Stoneham Police Department is searching for four suspects after an attempted armed robbery.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Stoneham around 10 p.m. Monday.

Officials said the store was closed during the time of the incident.

Police said the four men all wore masks and at least one of them was armed.

They fled the scene in a white van, officials added.

No arrests have been made at this time.

