WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for six suspects who were caught on camera stealing dirk bikes and helmets from a store in New Hampshire early New Year’s morning.

Officers responding to an alarm at Naults Powersports in Windham just before 4:30 a.m. learned that five dirt bikes and five helmets had been stolen from the store, according to the Windham Police Department.

Surveillance video from the business showed a group of males wearing masks and hoods walk up to the building’s front entrance and start smashing windows with large rocks, police said. The suspects could then be seen wheeling the dirt bikes out of the building near Range Road.

The suspects, who all appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s, used bolt cutters to free the bikes, according to police.

Police are urging residents who live in the area to check their home surveillance systems.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Windham police.

