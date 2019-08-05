Police searching for 69-year-old Florida woman last seen near Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) -

Boston police are turning to the public for help locating a missing Florida woman who was last seen in the area of the Common on Sunday.

Susan Roscillo, 69, who has dementia, was last seen about 5:30 p.m.

She is described as being about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black vest with flowers and cut-up blue jeans.

Roscillo was in town visiting family.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call District A-1 Detectives at 617-343-4248.

