NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for anyone who may have been victimized at a North Reading wellness center after a licensed massage therapist sexually assaulted a client on Monday, authorities said.

Daniel Feener, 35, of Peabody, was ordered held without bail Tuesday on rape and indecent assault and battery charges pending a dangerousness hearing in Woburn District Court on Friday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and North Reading Chief of Police Michael Murphy announced in a joint press release.

Feener inappropriately touched a woman seeking a massage that focused on her shoulders and back at Tai Chi Acupuncture & Wellness Center on Monday, according to Ryan and Murphy.

He also allegedly assaulted her before placing her hand on him.

Authorities say due to the nature of the assault, they believe other people may have been victimized by Feener.

Feener is described as a white man, standing about 6 feet tall with brown hair.

He completed massage school in 2018 and is licensed in the state of Massachusetts, Ryan and Murphy said.

Feener reportedly worked at Tai Chi Acupuncture & Wellness Center for several months as a per diem employee.

It is not known if he worked in any other massage or wellness centers.

Anyone who may have been a client of Feener’s and believes he exhibited inappropriate or indecent behavior is asked to call North Reading police at 978-357-5067.

