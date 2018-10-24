Police searching for alleged beer thief who looks like ‘Friends’ actor David Schwimmer

(WHDH) — Police are searching for a David Schwimmer lookalike who allegedly stole a case of beer from a restaurant in Blackpool, England, and they have been inundated with jokes from “Friends” fans across the world.

“It’s not been his day, his month or even his year,” one social media user joked, referencing the show’s theme song, after a Facebook post by Blackpool Police was shared tens of thousands of times.

Investigators played along with Facebook users identifying the man as Ross Geller, saying, “We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We’re so sorry it has to be this way.”

Police say they want to speak with the man in connection with a theft that was caught on surveillance video last month.

The post has since been shared more than 130,000 times.

