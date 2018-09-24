Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive accused of killing wife in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a potentially “armed and dangerous” Rockland man accused of shooting and killing his wife during a domestic dispute in Marshfield on Monday night, officials said.

Allen Warner, 47, is believed to have fled the area in a gray Toyota Corolla, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Officers responding to an “active shooter” situation near Furnace Street about 5:53 p.m. were told that a man dressed in all black had just fled the scene, according to the Marshfield Police Department.

The man, later identified as Warner, allegedly pulled out a gun while driving after a dispute and shot his wife, causing the car to crash, according to 7’s Jonathan Hall.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

A perimeter was set up as scores of law enforcement officers using canine teams and a state police helicopter scoured the area for any sign of Warner.

Residents were urged to stay away from the area, stay inside and to lock their doors.

“If you see him or that vehicle, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately,” Cruz said.

