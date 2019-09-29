Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection with Lowell homicide

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Law enforcement officers are turning to the public for help tracking down an “armed and dangerous” man suspected of killing another man in Lowell Saturday evening.

Officials are looking for Anthony “Tony” Massetti, 53, in connection with the death of a 51-year-old man who was found critically injured on Wilder Street and later died at the hospital, according to the DA’s office.

The medical examiner determined the man was killed by blunt force injuries in a homicide, police said.

Massetti, who was known to the victim, was allegedly at the house and police have probable cause to believe Massetti struck the man and caused his death, according to the DA’s office.

Massetti is believed to be homeless and frequently remains in Lowell, and is possibly in possession of one or more firearms. He has a tattoo of “TON” on his right bicep, Rolling Stones lips on his right forearm and a dragon on his left forearm.

A preliminary investigation suggests the killing was not a random act.

Anyone who sees Massetti should not approach him and should consider him armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Lowell police at 978-937-3200 or state police at 508-820-2121.

