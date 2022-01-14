LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down an “armed and dangerous” man who is wanted in connection with a shooting in Lowell that left another man injured earlier this week.

Somrath Soeng, 24, of Lowell, is wanted on charges including assault to murder and carrying a loaded firearm without a license, according to the Lowell Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a shots fired in the area of Spring Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on Soeng’s whereabouts is urged to contact Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

