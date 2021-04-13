STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager has been arrested and a man considered armed and dangerous is wanted in connection with a shooting in Stoughton earlier this month.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Summer Street on April 1 found an 18-year-old suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and learned that two suspects had run from the crime scene, according to Stoughton police.

A shelter-in-place was issued as officers, state troopers, and a K-9 unit searched the area for the suspects before calling the search off several hours later.

As a result of their continued investigation, Stoughton police obtained two arrest warrants.

One of the suspects, identified as a 15-year-old male, was arrested and is slated to be arraigned in Dedham Juvenile Court Tuesday on charges of armed assault to rob — firearm, assault to murder — firearm, attempted assault and battery — firearm, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury, police said.

A search is ongoing for the second suspect, 20-year-old Jakai Cruz, of Dorchester, police said.

He is facing charges of armed assault to rob — firearm, assault to murder — firearm, attempted assault and battery — firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a license, and possession of a firearm without an FID card.

Anyone with information on Cruz’s whereabouts is asked to call Stoughton police at 781-344-2424.

