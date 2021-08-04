BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help as they search for an “armed and dangerous” man accused of fatally shooting a woman outside a Roslindale pharmacy last week.

Akil Jackson, 41, is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Alicia Heywood who was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the area of Corinth and Birch streets just before 1:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Boston Police Department.

Heywood, 42, of South Easton, was transported to an area hospital where she later died of her wounds.

Jackson’s last known address was in Easton, police say.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

Akil Jackson, 41, L.K.A. of Easton, MA is wanted by Boston Police for the Murder of Alicia Heywood. Jackson is considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS, and If observed call 911 immediately. Any information on the location of Jackson, contact 617-343-4470, or Crimestoppers at 800-494-TIPS pic.twitter.com/bV6G85z9mW — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 4, 2021

Jackson should not be approached. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

No further details were released.

