Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Wareham assault

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down an “armed and dangerous” man wanted in connection with a violent assault in Wareham earlier this week, officials announced Friday.

Hector Flores, 20, is wanted for assault by means of a dangerous weapon, according to the Wareham Police Department.

Flores allegedly brandished a firearm during a dispute at the Atlantic Motel on Wednesday.

He is described as thin and could have a cast on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on Flores’ whereabouts is urged to contact Wareham police.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)