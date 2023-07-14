BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a 54-year-old Boston man who is facing charges in connection with a brazen shooting in the North End on Wednesday night that left a bullet hole in the window of Modern Pastry.

Patrick Mendoza is being sought on a warrant bringing charges including assault to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon (gun), unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and witness intimidation in connection with the 11 p.m. shooting on Hanover Street, according to Boston police.

He is described as being white, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with black hair. He is to be considered “armed and dangerous,” police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call detectives at 617-343-4240. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

News of the warrant being issued comes as new video obtained by 7NEWS allegedly shows Mendoza ride up on a bicycle before opening fire on a man. The victim can be seen running away after taking cover behind a nearby vehicle. There were no injuries.

7NEWS obtained the video of the shooting and details from a police report, which explains the suspect and the victim have a years-long feud.

Local business owner Adriana DeStefano of Caffe Paradiso said the shooting makes the North End unwelcoming to visitors.

A man inside the shop was about 15 feet away when shots were fired.

“It was a very terrifying experience in that it could have hit any of us. I mean, God forbid one of us was taking out the trash at that time, one of us could have been hit,” the worker said. “It’s a scary experience. It was really scary.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)