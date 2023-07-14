BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is wanted after a shooting in the North End and is considered armed and dangerous, police announced Friday.

Police said suspect Patrick Mendoza, 54, is wanted in connection to a shooting outside Modern Pastry Wednesday night.

Mendoza is described as a white male, 5’11”, 160 pounds, with black hair.

New video obtained by 7NEWS allegedly shows Mendoza on a bicycle shooting at another man outside Modern Pastry on Hanover Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The business, police said, was closed at the time and no one was hurt.

7NEWS obtained the video of the shooting and details from a police report, which explains the suspect and the victim have a years-long feud. Police said there have been no arrests.

In the video, a bicyclist shoots at the victim in the street, who hides behind a car. After an exchange, the victim runs away, and the shooter then pedals away. The victim was not injured, but the bullet shattered Modern Pastry’s window.

Local business owner Adriana DeStefano of Caffe Paradiso said the shooting makes the North End unwelcoming to visitors.

A man inside the shop was about 15 feet away when shots were fired.

“It was a very terrifying experience in that it could have hit any of us. I mean, God forbid one of us was taking out the trash at that time, one of us could have been hit,” the worker said. “It’s a scary experience. It was really scary.”

