Police searching for armed carjacker after vehicle found abandoned in Lawrence

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for an armed carjacking suspect who stole a vehicle in Salem, New Hampshire, over the weekend and abandoned it in Lawrence.

The suspect flashed a pistol during the incident on Saturday before driving away with the victim’s black SUV, according to the Salem Police Department.

Surveillance photos showed the suspect wearing a black jacket, black pants, and a black hat.

The suspect is still believed to be armed.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact Detective Michael White at 603-890-2383.

