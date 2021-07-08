MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down an “armed and dangerous” man wanted in connection with a shooting in Malden on Wednesday night, officials announced Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Arch Street just before 9 p.m. found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Malden Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that Nequie Moore, 21, allegedly shot the victim following an argument. Police say he then fled the scene, crashed in Everett, and abandoned his vehicle.

Moore is wanted on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and carrying a loaded firearm.

Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts is urged to contact Malden police at 781-0397-7171.

