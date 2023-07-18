BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - An active investigation is underway in Brookline after police say masked suspects broke into a home while armed early Tuesday morning and assaulted the person who lived there.

Officers responding to a reported armed home invasion in the area of 45 Warren St. around 2 a.m. learned multiple masked people forced their way into a house and assaulted the person inside, according to the Brookline Police Department.

There is evidence that indicates a firearm was discharged during the incident.

There is an active search for the suspects.

No additional information was immediately available.

