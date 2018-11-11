Police searching for armed man in Rochester, NH woods

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Walmart and strip mall in Rochester, New Hampshire were evacuated Sunday night after police received a report of an armed man in the nearby woods.

Authorities are currently searching for the armed man, which police say is wanted on prior charges.

The shooter is believed to be contained in the area of the woods.

Nearby residents are being asked to remain indoors.

