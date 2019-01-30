Police: Armed men posing as heating workers invade Rockland apartment, flee with stolen items

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Rockland are searching for a pair of men posing as heating workers who used handguns to force their way into an apartment in Rockland on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an armed home invasion in the area of West Water and Central streets about 10 a.m. learned two African American men pretending to be heating company employees had flashed handguns and overpowered the homeowner, according to Rockland police.

The men stole money and jewelry before fleeing the scene in a black SUV toward Abington, police said.

The homeowner was unable to get a license plate number but described one of the suspects as slender, tall, about 150 pounds, with brown eyes. It’s believed he is between 15-25 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockland Police Department Detective Division at 781-871-3890.

An investigation is ongoing.

