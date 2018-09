BERLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after an overnight robbery in Berlin.

Investigators say the suspect robbed the Mobil gas station on Central Street.

The suspect is also connected to two separate armed robberies in Clinton, as well.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-838-7355.

